Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Increases By 26.9%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group lowered shares of BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

BayCom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BCML opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. BayCom has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $288.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 million. BayCom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

BayCom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. BayCom’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BayCom

In other news, CEO George J. Guarini sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,872.50. This represents a 36.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BayCom by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 3,097.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BayCom by 7,206.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BayCom by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

