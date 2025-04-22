Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $886.09 million for the quarter.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:FOUR opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

