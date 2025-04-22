Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes $498,000 Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE LGI opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.1465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

