Shaker Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $155,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

