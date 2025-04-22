Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,488 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 673,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

FT stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

