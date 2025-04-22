Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.80 Per Share

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 5.9% increase from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance

SHC opened at GBX 129.30 ($1.73) on Tuesday. Shaftesbury Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 111.60 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.30 ($2.09). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.65. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 1.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaftesbury Capital will post 5.0712105 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

In other Shaftesbury Capital news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £50,800 ($67,978.05). 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.

Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

