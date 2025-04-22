Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 592,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 285,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 132.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

