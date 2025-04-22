Sensata Technologies Holding plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Sensata Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

