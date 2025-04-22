SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SenesTech Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SenesTech stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.03.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.28. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 403.51% and a negative return on equity of 150.33%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

