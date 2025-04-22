SEI Investments (SEIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect SEI Investments to post earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $556.76 million for the quarter.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.89. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SEI Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $87.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEI Investments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $104,507. The trade was a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $104,656.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,078,708 shares in the company, valued at $539,963,846.24. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,903 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.