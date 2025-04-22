Seaport Res Ptn Has Bullish Estimate for ABG Q1 Earnings

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report issued on Sunday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.30. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.00.

ABG opened at $217.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.71. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $312.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.08. This represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

