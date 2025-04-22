Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 56,276 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

