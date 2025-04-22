SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Decreased by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,386,000 after acquiring an additional 273,237 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after buying an additional 605,872 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.92.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $225.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $252.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.75.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

