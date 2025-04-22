Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 9,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 14,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

