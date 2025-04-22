Rosenblatt Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Price

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.52% from the stock’s previous close.

PEGA has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEGA

Pegasystems Stock Performance

PEGA traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.09. The stock had a trading volume of 111,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,317. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41. Pegasystems has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $155,006.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,237.35. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,581.50. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,291 shares of company stock worth $8,289,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 50.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.