Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Shares Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.20. Approximately 11,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 38,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.17.

Robex Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.59. The stock has a market cap of C$409.66 million and a P/E ratio of -14.18.

About Robex Resources

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

