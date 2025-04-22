Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Plans Dividend of GBX 17

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 161.5% increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Robert Walters Stock Performance

Shares of LON:RWA opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Robert Walters has a 12 month low of GBX 211.17 ($2.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 449 ($6.01). The company has a market capitalization of £177.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 242.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 301.36.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

Robert Walters (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX (9.10) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter. Robert Walters had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Research analysts predict that Robert Walters will post 61.5448447 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robert Walters

Robert Walters Company Profile

In other news, insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 8,500 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £20,570 ($27,525.76). Also, insider Jane Hesmondhalgh purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £17,360 ($23,230.30). Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.

See Also

