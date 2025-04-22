Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Plans Dividend of GBX 17

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 161.5% increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:RWA opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Robert Walters has a 12 month low of GBX 211.17 ($2.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 449 ($6.01). The company has a market capitalization of £177.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 242.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 301.36.
Robert Walters (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX (9.10) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter. Robert Walters had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Research analysts predict that Robert Walters will post 61.5448447 EPS for the current year.
Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.
