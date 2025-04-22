Robert W. Baird Upgrades Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Outperform

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 2,915.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,086,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,156,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,503,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,460,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 994,775 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,111,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,323,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

