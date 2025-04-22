Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Price

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus upgraded Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.95.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. Comerica has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.31 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,621,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth $9,779,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

