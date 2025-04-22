Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6.10 Per Share

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 64.9% increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Rightmove Price Performance

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 742 ($9.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 685.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 655.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 499.20 ($6.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 748.60 ($10.02).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Rightmove had a return on equity of 293.54% and a net margin of 52.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rightmove will post 30.2327791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($8.43) to GBX 750 ($10.04) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rightmove

Rightmove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.