RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 160.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,565 shares during the quarter. RH makes up approximately 4.2% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in RH were worth $59,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in RH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in RH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in RH by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of RH by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $155.91 on Tuesday. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.66 and a 200 day moving average of $332.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.44.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

