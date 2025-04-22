RH (NYSE:RH) Holdings Raised by Anomaly Capital Management LP

Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares during the quarter. RH makes up 5.6% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in RH were worth $189,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in RH by 7,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in RH by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.44.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $155.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.45.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

