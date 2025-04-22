Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $46.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $31.75 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

