Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

ROIC stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,107,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,072,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 184,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 160,981 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

