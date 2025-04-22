Research Analysts Set Expectations for SFNC Q2 Earnings

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Simmons First National in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFNC. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after buying an additional 29,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

