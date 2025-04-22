Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Rectitude Trading Up 0.2 %
Rectitude stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. Rectitude has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.68.
Rectitude Company Profile
