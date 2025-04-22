Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Rectitude Trading Up 0.2 %

Rectitude stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. Rectitude has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

Rectitude Company Profile

Rectitude Holdings Ltd is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites.

