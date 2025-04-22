Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as low as $1.50. Recon Technology shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 28,970 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Recon Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

