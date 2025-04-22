Quantessence Capital LLC Takes Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,475 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,000. UMB Financial makes up approximately 2.8% of Quantessence Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

UMB Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $129.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.84.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

