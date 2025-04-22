Quantessence Capital LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.2% of Quantessence Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.