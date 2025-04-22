Quantessence Capital LLC Takes Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 231,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,079,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,435,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,879 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Grab by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grab by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRAB. CLSA upgraded shares of Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

