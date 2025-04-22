Quantessence Capital LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.1% of Quantessence Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $280.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

