Quantessence Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,599 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Natera by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,060,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,040,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $146,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,949,697,000 after purchasing an additional 879,463 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,898,000 after purchasing an additional 439,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $142.23 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.09.

Insider Activity

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 24,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $4,101,319.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,208,639.48. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $117,861.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,941.88. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,922 shares of company stock worth $51,603,664 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.