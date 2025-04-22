Quantessence Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 283,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,000. Gatos Silver accounts for approximately 1.6% of Quantessence Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 77,073 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 1,332.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

GATO opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.95. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

