Quantessence Capital LLC Invests $658,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,367 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4,642.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $349,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,013 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 64.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $171,193,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after buying an additional 781,282 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE EOG opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.