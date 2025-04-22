Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 318.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 36,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $2,894,448.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,023,263.10. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,518.36. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,858 shares of company stock worth $14,853,965 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average of $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.