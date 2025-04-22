Q2 Earnings Estimate for FITB Issued By DA Davidson

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,836,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,128.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,654,000 after buying an additional 1,816,320 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,271.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,834 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.