Q2 Earnings Estimate for FITB Issued By DA Davidson

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FITB. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,836,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,128.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,654,000 after buying an additional 1,816,320 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,271.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,834 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

