PWR Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PWRHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PWR Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PWRHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 393,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
PWR Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PWRHF opened at C$3.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.58. PWR has a twelve month low of C$3.69 and a twelve month high of C$6.07.
About PWR
