PWR Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PWRHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PWR Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PWRHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 393,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

PWR Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWRHF opened at C$3.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.58. PWR has a twelve month low of C$3.69 and a twelve month high of C$6.07.

About PWR

PWR Holdings Limited engages in the design, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sale of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, high temperature polymer SLA and aluminium powder DMLS additive manufacturing machines, liquid cold plates, brazed chassis, industrial computed tomography, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and manufactures and supplies motorsport radiators, intercoolers, and oil coolers.

