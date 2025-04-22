Promising Retail Stocks To Consider – April 21st

Tesla, Amazon.com, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the retail industry, offering goods and services directly to consumers. These stocks can represent a range of businesses—from traditional brick-and-mortar stores to online retailers—and their performance is closely linked to trends in consumer spending and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $18.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.19. 62,787,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,909,718. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $717.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,303,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,678,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.23. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $6.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,606,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,692,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.65 and a 200 day moving average of $230.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.77 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Read More