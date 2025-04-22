Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Research – April 21st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and American Airlines Group are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with market capitalizations that fall between those of small cap and large cap companies, typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion. These stocks often represent firms that have established histories and strong growth potential, offering a balance between the higher growth prospects (and risks) of small caps and the stability of large caps. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 60,176,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,077,192. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,045,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,868,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,061,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,065,601. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33.

