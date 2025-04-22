Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Consider – April 19th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to publicly traded companies that primarily conduct business through digital platforms, selling products and services over the internet. These stocks capture investor interest due to the rapid expansion potential, innovative use of technology, and scalability of online retail and service models in a global marketplace. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.17. 21,350,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,819,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average is $90.26. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,029,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,228. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE:GWW traded up $16.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,002.12. 412,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $874.98 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $988.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,070.47.

