Promising Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 21st

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Digihost Technology, and Core Scientific are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that actively develop, utilize, or provide services centered around blockchain technology, which underpins cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. These companies may be involved in building blockchain infrastructure, facilitating secure transactions, or innovating in fields such as data management, giving investors a way to gain exposure to advancements in distributed ledger technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,016,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.33. Oracle has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $340.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT remained flat at $6.46 on Monday. 12,681,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,689,084. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,298,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,129,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 5.18.

Digihost Technology (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

DGXX traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,872,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 5.61. Digihost Technology has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. 2,830,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,771,522. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 6.80. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55.

