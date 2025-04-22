Promising Agriculture Stocks To Research – April 20th

Chubb, Snap-on, Deere & Company, Markel Group, Apollo Global Management, Norfolk Southern, and Corteva are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural products, as well as those providing goods and services to the agriculture industry. These stocks offer investors exposure to sectors such as farming, agrochemicals, equipment manufacturing, and food processing, linking their performance to the global demand for agricultural commodities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.29. 2,477,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $306.91.

Snap-on (SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Shares of SNA traded down $26.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,166. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.66 and its 200 day moving average is $338.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE DE traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $452.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,362. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $515.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Markel Group (MKL)

Markel Group Inc., a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,767.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,936. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group has a 52 week low of $1,433.06 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,835.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,752.63.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,336. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $5.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,317. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $277.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.69. 3,661,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,864. Corteva has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

