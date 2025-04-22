PROG (PRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect PROG to post earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $678.23 million for the quarter.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.67 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PROG to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PROG Trading Down 2.1 %

PROG stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. PROG has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.96.

PROG Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at PROG

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

In other news, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.01 per share, with a total value of $46,216.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,330.91. This represents a 9.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,880.44. This represents a 27.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRG. Jefferies Financial Group cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

