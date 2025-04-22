Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $29.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million.

Private Bancorp of America Price Performance

Shares of PBAM stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

