Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Update

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Precipio Stock Performance

Precipio stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. Precipio has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.97). Precipio had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million.

Institutional Trading of Precipio

Precipio Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRPO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.68% of Precipio as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

