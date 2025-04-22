Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Update

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Precipio Stock Performance

Precipio stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. Precipio has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.97). Precipio had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million.

Institutional Trading of Precipio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPOFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.68% of Precipio as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

