PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) Announces Dividend of GBX 21

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 23.5% increase from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Down 0.5 %

LON:PPH opened at GBX 1,310 ($17.53) on Tuesday. PPHE Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,140 ($15.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,530.75 ($20.48). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,277.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,268.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £549.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.11.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 67 ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. PPHE Hotel Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPHE Hotel Group will post 85.2314475 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £2.2 billion portfolio, valued as at December 2024 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises1 hospitality real estate.

