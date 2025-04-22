Powell Industries (POWL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Powell Industries to post earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. On average, analysts expect Powell Industries to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $159.38 on Tuesday. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $127.01 and a 12 month high of $364.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 8.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

