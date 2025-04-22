Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 7,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE:PSX opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $159.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average of $121.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

