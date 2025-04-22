Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 153,811 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

