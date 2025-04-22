Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.650-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Pentair also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.310-1.350 EPS.

Pentair Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PNR opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair has a 1-year low of $72.63 and a 1-year high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pentair from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

